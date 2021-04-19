CRA Financial Services LLC Sells 192 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

CRA Financial Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,480 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Bainco International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 236,289 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,382,000 after buying an additional 9,425 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 850,725 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 720,634 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,761,000 after purchasing an additional 22,776 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 491,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,750,000 after purchasing an additional 259,228 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,183,209 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $114,398,000 after buying an additional 465,306 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.13. 473,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,295,947. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.55. The stock has a market cap of $247.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $58.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.95%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.68.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

