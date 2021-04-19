Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Credit Agricole S.A. markets a complete range of financial products and services. It offers savings, investments, life insurance, credit, payment and insurance services. Its activities are organized into three business lines: Central body: it ensures the cohesion and smooth functioning of the network, and represents the Group with banking authorities; Specialized business: it provides asset management, insurance, private banking, consumer credit, leasing, factoring and Banking and investment. The strength of its retail bank and know -how of its subsidiaries enable it to intervene in all areas of banking and finance. Credit Agricole is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Crédit Agricole from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. AlphaValue raised shares of Crédit Agricole to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Crédit Agricole from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Crédit Agricole presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.25.

CRARY opened at $7.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.84. Crédit Agricole has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $7.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.00.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 3.21%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crédit Agricole will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Crédit Agricole

Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.

