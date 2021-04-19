Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) a GBX 228 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 228 ($2.98) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IAG. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.68) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut International Consolidated Airlines Group to a hold rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. International Consolidated Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 234.88 ($3.07).

Shares of IAG opened at GBX 208.25 ($2.72) on Friday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1 year low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 361.40 ($4.72). The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,191.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 205.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 157.32. The stock has a market cap of £10.35 billion and a PE ratio of -1.22.

In related news, insider Heather Ann McSharry bought 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.48) per share, with a total value of £104,500 ($136,529.92).

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

