Credit Suisse Group Raises U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target to $57.00

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America raised U.S. Bancorp from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.69.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $57.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $58.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.71.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,779,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $828,350,000 after acquiring an additional 448,900 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $673,915,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,084,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,974 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,894,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,576,000 after buying an additional 280,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,717,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,351,000 after buying an additional 164,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

