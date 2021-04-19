Creditcoin Tops 24-Hour Volume of $26.12 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 19th. In the last week, Creditcoin has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.84 billion and $26.12 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for $6.79 or 0.00012131 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,085.79 or 1.00169446 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00035468 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.03 or 0.00135789 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001465 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000972 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001820 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004025 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin (CTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,387 coins and its circulating supply is 564,970,555 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation . Creditcoin’s official website is www.creditcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

