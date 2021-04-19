Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) PT Raised to $110.00

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the LED producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CREE. Charter Equity raised Cree from a market perform rating to a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Cree from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Cowen upgraded shares of Cree from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cree from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $98.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cree from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cree has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.57.

CREE stock opened at $112.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.15 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.33. Cree has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $129.90.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $127.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.54 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. Cree’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cree will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cree news, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total transaction of $1,733,631.68. Also, Director John B. Replogle sold 1,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total transaction of $178,399.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,448 shares in the company, valued at $6,366,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cree by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Cree by 0.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,065 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Cree by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 6,745 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Cree by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cree by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,447 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

