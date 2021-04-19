Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Acquires 600 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 95.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in American Electric Power by 5.0% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 10.3% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 5.5% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 14,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,257,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,367 shares in the company, valued at $2,496,195. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $178,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,568,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,935 shares of company stock worth $9,204,606. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP opened at $88.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.80 and a 12 month high of $94.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.65 and a 200 day moving average of $82.28.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 69.81%.

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.92.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

