Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 417.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DUK opened at $100.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $77.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $77.58 and a 1 year high of $101.13.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. Equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.09.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

