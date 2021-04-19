Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Has $171,000 Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 279.1% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.72.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $72.45 on Monday. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.76 and a twelve month high of $76.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.91 and its 200-day moving average is $59.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.