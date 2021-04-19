Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Has $299,000 Holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 13.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after acquiring an additional 8,104 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 134.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 107,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 61,814 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 27.1% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 24,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 5,158 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Hancock Whitney during the third quarter worth about $702,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 42,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $94,024.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,344.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total transaction of $170,518.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,470 shares in the company, valued at $688,653.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HWC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet cut Hancock Whitney from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Hancock Whitney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

NASDAQ:HWC opened at $43.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. Hancock Whitney Co. has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $47.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $320.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.07 million. Hancock Whitney had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is 26.93%.

Hancock Whitney Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

