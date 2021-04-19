Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.17% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cricut in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Cricut in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Cricut in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Cricut in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

Shares of CRCT traded up $4.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.00. 86,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,479. Cricut has a 12-month low of $14.88 and a 12-month high of $21.40.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

