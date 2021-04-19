CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Acquired by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRSP shares. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.94.

CRSP stock traded down $5.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $113.40. 42,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,145,072. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.72. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of -36.37 and a beta of 2.37. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1 year low of $46.84 and a 1 year high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.23). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 273.10%. The firm had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 million. Research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total transaction of $4,020,606.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,564,813.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $5,635,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

