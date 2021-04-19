Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 2,640 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $15,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% in the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its position in Citigroup by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 20,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. SP Asset Management increased its position in Citigroup by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $72.45 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.51. The firm has a market cap of $151.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.76 and a 1 year high of $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

C has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.72.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

