Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,623 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 14,468 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for approximately 0.6% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $26,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $76,256,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,218,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,114,835.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $3,353,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,808,000 shares of company stock worth $254,732,810. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Oracle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.04.

Shares of ORCL opened at $78.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $227.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.97. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.86 and a fifty-two week high of $79.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

