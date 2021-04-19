Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $11.99 Million Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,580 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $11,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK opened at $100.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $77.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.19 and a 200 day moving average of $92.20. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $77.58 and a 12 month high of $101.13.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.09.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

