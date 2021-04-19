Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $13.48 Million Stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 676,180 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 165,377 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of TELUS worth $13,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,812,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $95,312,000 after buying an additional 236,281 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in TELUS by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 369,843 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,319,000 after purchasing an additional 93,777 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in TELUS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in TELUS by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,314,097 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,818,000 after purchasing an additional 473,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its holdings in TELUS by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 1,067,575 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $21,138,000 after purchasing an additional 90,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TU opened at $20.84 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.80. TELUS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.33 and a fifty-two week high of $21.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. TELUS had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Research analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is 87.27%.

TU has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Thursday, April 1st. CIBC upgraded TELUS from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on TELUS from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on TELUS in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

