Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 3,824 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,824 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $17,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. United Bank lifted its holdings in Chevron by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 20,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Chevron by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 5,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $299,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $510,000. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $102.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $198.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $112.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.68.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.