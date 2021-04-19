CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Sells $3,170,250.00 in Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $3,170,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $213.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,837,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,129,837. The company has a market cap of $47.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -444.20 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.77 and a 12-month high of $251.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.00.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRWD. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.19.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,177,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,216 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,326,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,694,000 after purchasing an additional 249,557 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,710,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,488,000 after purchasing an additional 569,769 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,575,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,645,000 after purchasing an additional 864,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,465,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,384,000 after buying an additional 459,212 shares during the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

