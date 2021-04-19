CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $186.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Truist raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CrowdStrike from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $231.19.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $215.20 on Thursday. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $62.77 and a one year high of $251.28. The company has a market capitalization of $48.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -448.32 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.00.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total transaction of $457,681.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 53,107 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.34, for a total value of $10,373,921.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 443,010 shares of company stock valued at $93,019,014. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $3,707,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 285.5% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 6,423 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 47,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after purchasing an additional 19,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 1,537.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 88,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,727,000 after buying an additional 83,012 shares during the period. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

