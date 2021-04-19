Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Purchased by Presima Inc.

Presima Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 138.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,820 shares during the period. Crown Castle International comprises about 0.5% of Presima Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Presima Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $3,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $180.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,264,944. The business has a fifty day moving average of $165.32 and a 200-day moving average of $162.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $180.34. The company has a market cap of $77.94 billion, a PE ratio of 112.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

In other Crown Castle International news, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total transaction of $753,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,811 shares in the company, valued at $12,180,642.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total transaction of $611,991.12. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 7,780 shares of company stock worth $1,253,828 and sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on CCI shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.00.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

