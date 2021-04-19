Crown (NYSE:CCK) PT Raised to $134.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $123.00 to $134.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CCK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Thursday. They issued a neutral rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crown from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $111.77.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $109.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.90 and its 200 day moving average is $94.71. Crown has a 52 week low of $55.85 and a 52 week high of $110.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Crown declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 11.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Crown by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 311,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,256,000 after buying an additional 12,487 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Crown by 539.8% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 28,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 23,861 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Crown by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Crown by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 777,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,877,000 after acquiring an additional 353,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Crown during the third quarter worth about $813,000. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

