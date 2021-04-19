CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Hits New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2021

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $142.46 and last traded at $138.82, with a volume of 40807 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $140.52.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. This is an increase from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $147.00) on shares of CSW Industrials in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 0.85.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.24. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $89.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.53 million.

In related news, SVP Luke Alverson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $156,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,324.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.61, for a total value of $277,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,092,744.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,200 shares of company stock valued at $701,928 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSWI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 2,165.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 23,064 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit