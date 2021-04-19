CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Short Interest Up 27.5% in March

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2021

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 283,600 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the March 15th total of 222,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,836.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CTRRF remained flat at $$12.89 during trading hours on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.74. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $8.72 and a twelve month high of $12.89.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.25 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.42.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 350 properties totaling approximately 29 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of net leased single-tenant retail properties located across Canada.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit