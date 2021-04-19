CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Short Interest Up 27.5% in March

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 283,600 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the March 15th total of 222,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,836.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CTRRF remained flat at $$12.89 during trading hours on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.74. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $8.72 and a twelve month high of $12.89.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.25 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.42.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 350 properties totaling approximately 29 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of net leased single-tenant retail properties located across Canada.

