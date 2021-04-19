(CUM.TO) (CUM) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

(CUM.TO) (TSE:CUM) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 26th. Analysts expect (CUM.TO) to post earnings of C$0.07 per share for the quarter.

(CUM.TO) (TSE:CUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$106.10 million during the quarter.

Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of (CUM.TO) in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Earnings History for (CUM.TO) (TSE:CUM)

Comments


