CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Now Covered by DA Davidson

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CURI. Zacks Investment Research lowered CuriosityStream from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. B. Riley lowered CuriosityStream from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America began coverage on CuriosityStream in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on CuriosityStream in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on CuriosityStream in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.13.

NASDAQ:CURI opened at $13.30 on Thursday. CuriosityStream has a 52-week low of $7.44 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vivid Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the first quarter worth $304,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the first quarter worth about $161,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in CuriosityStream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CuriosityStream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $505,000. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CuriosityStream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. 29.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

