Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.46.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CWK. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.50 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

CWK traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.08. 14,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 760,767. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.41 and its 200 day moving average is $14.82. Cushman & Wakefield has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $17.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.52.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 17.04% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 4,583,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total value of $79,113,885.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

Featured Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.