CX Institutional Boosts Stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2021

CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 9,618.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,189 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 14,043 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTXS opened at $140.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.85 and its 200-day moving average is $131.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.26 and a 12-month high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.55 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.84%.

In related news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $89,825.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,471,741.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Antonio G. Gomes sold 12,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $1,822,944.50. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,861 shares of company stock worth $9,874,366. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citrix Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.50.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

