CX Institutional Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JBJ Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 919,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,654,000 after purchasing an additional 52,120 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 889,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 773,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,374,000 after acquiring an additional 15,056 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 722,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,725,000 after acquiring an additional 91,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile LLC now owns 688,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,641,000 after acquiring an additional 32,508 shares in the last quarter.

SCHB stock opened at $101.64 on Monday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $63.76 and a 1-year high of $101.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.54.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

