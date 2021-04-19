CX Institutional Purchases 9,188 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

CX Institutional boosted its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 457.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,188 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,099,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,868,000 after purchasing an additional 18,380 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,283,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,089,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,008,000 after acquiring an additional 40,921 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,027,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,500,000 after acquiring an additional 93,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 969,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,679,000 after acquiring an additional 70,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLX opened at $190.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $176.73 and a 52-week high of $239.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $188.25 and a 200 day moving average of $199.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 60.33%.

In other The Clorox news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of The Clorox stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of The Clorox stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $673,678.29. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,638,547.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLX. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $189.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Sunday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.24.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

