CX Institutional Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA)

CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional owned 0.12% of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 330,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,223,000 after buying an additional 8,577 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $474,000. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $331,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000.

NYSEARCA:AOA opened at $69.44 on Monday. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $48.89 and a 52-week high of $69.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.87 and a 200 day moving average of $63.81.

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

