Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €89.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €89.00 ($104.71) target price on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Nord/LB set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €78.56 ($92.43).

ETR:DAI opened at €77.39 ($91.05) on Thursday. Daimler has a 1-year low of €26.30 ($30.94) and a 1-year high of €77.96 ($91.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.29, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $82.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €72.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of €59.87.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

