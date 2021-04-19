Daimler (ETR:DAI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DAI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Independent Research set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €78.56 ($92.43).

Get Daimler alerts:

Shares of Daimler stock opened at €77.39 ($91.05) on Friday. Daimler has a 12-month low of €26.30 ($30.94) and a 12-month high of €77.96 ($91.72). The stock has a market capitalization of $82.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €72.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of €59.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.29.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.