Daimler (ETR:DAI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2021

DZ Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DAI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Independent Research set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €78.56 ($92.43).

Shares of Daimler stock opened at €77.39 ($91.05) on Friday. Daimler has a 12-month low of €26.30 ($30.94) and a 12-month high of €77.96 ($91.72). The stock has a market capitalization of $82.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €72.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of €59.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.29.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Analyst Recommendations for Daimler (ETR:DAI)

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit