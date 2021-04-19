Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Hits New 52-Week High at $93.42

Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $93.42 and last traded at $93.30, with a volume of 63203 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.56.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Daimler has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 548.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter. Daimler had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $55.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.99 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Daimler AG will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a $1.6319 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 1.87%.

About Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

