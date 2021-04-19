Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.02 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) will announce sales of $2.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Dana’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.91 billion and the highest is $2.05 billion. Dana posted sales of $1.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dana will report full year sales of $8.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.36 billion to $8.69 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $9.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.94 billion to $9.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dana.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.12). Dana had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion.

A number of research firms recently commented on DAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Dana from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Dana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays raised shares of Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Dana in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.89.

Shares of Dana stock opened at $26.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -533.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.60. Dana has a 1 year low of $7.88 and a 1 year high of $27.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.07%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAN. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dana by 400.4% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dana in the third quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dana in the third quarter valued at $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

