Danone S.A. (EPA:BN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2021

Danone S.A. (EPA:BN) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €60.38 ($71.04).

A number of research analysts recently commented on BN shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Societe Generale set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Danone and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of BN stock opened at €59.57 ($70.08) on Monday. Danone has a 52-week low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 52-week high of €72.13 ($84.86). The business’s fifty day moving average is €58.27 and its 200 day moving average is €54.65.

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

Analyst Recommendations for Danone (EPA:BN)

