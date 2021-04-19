Danone S.A. (EPA:BN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Danone S.A. (EPA:BN) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €60.38 ($71.04).

A number of research analysts recently commented on BN shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Societe Generale set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Danone and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of BN stock opened at €59.57 ($70.08) on Monday. Danone has a 52-week low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 52-week high of €72.13 ($84.86). The business’s fifty day moving average is €58.27 and its 200 day moving average is €54.65.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

