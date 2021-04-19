Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Danske Bank A/S stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.85. 20,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,041. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day moving average is $8.54. Danske Bank A/S has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $10.02. The company has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter.

Danske Bank A/S Company Profile

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, corporate, institutional, and personal customers. The company offers daily banking, home financing, investment, and retirement planning solutions; strategic advisory services; leasing solutions; and financing, financial market, general banking, and corporate finance advisory services, as well as financial solutions and products in the areas of capital markets, fixed income and currencies, and transaction banking and investor services.

