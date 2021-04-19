DAOstack (GEN) Price Tops $0.26 on Major Exchanges

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 19th. DAOstack has a total market cap of $12.63 million and approximately $167,383.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DAOstack has traded 27.5% lower against the dollar. One DAOstack coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000463 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,240.59 or 1.00065552 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00035424 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00012236 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.02 or 0.00135266 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000951 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001809 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004023 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About DAOstack

GEN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,507,939 coins. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

Buying and Selling DAOstack

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

