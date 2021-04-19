Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Receives $108.89 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.06.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DDOG shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $80.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

DDOG stock traded down $0.77 on Friday, hitting $89.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,640,527. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.68. Datadog has a 1 year low of $38.14 and a 1 year high of $119.43. The stock has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,010.33 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $177.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.30 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 439,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.70, for a total transaction of $45,105,840.00. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 469,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total transaction of $48,197,992.00. Insiders have sold a total of 2,150,825 shares of company stock worth $206,702,280 over the last ninety days. 26.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 45.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

