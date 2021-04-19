David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. Reduces Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP)

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,346 shares during the quarter. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September accounts for 9.2% of David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. owned about 3.54% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September worth $9,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSEP. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 137.0% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September stock opened at $29.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.58 and a 200 day moving average of $27.76. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September has a 12 month low of $23.92 and a 12 month high of $29.19.

