Defense Metals (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) Stock Price Down 7%

Shares of Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) dropped 7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 108,881 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 379,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.26.

About Defense Metals (OTCMKTS:DFMTF)

Defense Metals Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It has an option agreement to acquire the Wicheeda rare earth element project covering an area of 1,708 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Legacy Mining Corp.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Defense Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defense Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.