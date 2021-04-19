DeFi Yield Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $10.57 Million (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.57 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 18% lower against the dollar. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be bought for about $2.19 or 0.00003990 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.76 or 0.00063269 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.95 or 0.00280239 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004395 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00025991 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.30 or 0.00672241 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,005.05 or 1.00126959 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $482.12 or 0.00877606 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol launched on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,822,742 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance . The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Trading

