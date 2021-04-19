DEJAVE (DJV) Price Hits $1,522.31 on Exchanges

DEJAVE (CURRENCY:DJV) traded down 17.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. DEJAVE has a total market capitalization of $4.01 million and approximately $9,566.00 worth of DEJAVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEJAVE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1,522.31 or 0.02792595 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DEJAVE has traded 20% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DEJAVE Coin Profile

DEJAVE’s total supply is 30,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,635 coins. DEJAVE’s official Twitter account is @NANDODEJAVE . The official website for DEJAVE is www.dejave.io

Buying and Selling DEJAVE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEJAVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEJAVE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEJAVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

