DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires New Holdings in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 177.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 30.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, COO Jonathan Young sold 3,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $89,328.20. Also, CFO William Richard White sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $1,432,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,165 shares of company stock worth $1,702,276 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AKRO. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.88.

Shares of AKRO stock opened at $27.34 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.95. The firm has a market cap of $950.61 million, a PE ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 0.58. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.36 and a 12 month high of $41.16.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). As a group, equities analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

Akero Therapeutics Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for serious metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis disease.The company was formerly known as Pippin Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Akero Therapeutics, Inc in May 2018.

