DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires Shares of 18,000 Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2021

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 18,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Codexis by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,795,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,513,000 after buying an additional 434,137 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Codexis by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,699,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,596,000 after buying an additional 721,785 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Codexis by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,837,000 after buying an additional 187,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Codexis by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 848,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,530,000 after buying an additional 123,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Codexis by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 848,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,530,000 after buying an additional 123,842 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDXS stock opened at $23.60 on Monday. Codexis, Inc. has a one year low of $10.28 and a one year high of $29.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -67.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.07 and a 200-day moving average of $20.18.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. Codexis had a negative net margin of 31.08% and a negative return on equity of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $21.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.36 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CDXS. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Codexis in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Codexis in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Codexis from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Codexis from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Codexis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

In other news, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $494,200.00. Also, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $62,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 208,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,211,727.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $761,050 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Codexis Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit