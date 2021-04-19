DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires Shares of 18,000 Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 18,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Codexis by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,795,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,513,000 after buying an additional 434,137 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Codexis by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,699,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,596,000 after buying an additional 721,785 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Codexis by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,837,000 after buying an additional 187,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Codexis by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 848,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,530,000 after buying an additional 123,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Codexis by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 848,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,530,000 after buying an additional 123,842 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDXS stock opened at $23.60 on Monday. Codexis, Inc. has a one year low of $10.28 and a one year high of $29.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -67.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.07 and a 200-day moving average of $20.18.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. Codexis had a negative net margin of 31.08% and a negative return on equity of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $21.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.36 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CDXS. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Codexis in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Codexis in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Codexis from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Codexis from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Codexis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

In other news, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $494,200.00. Also, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $62,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 208,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,211,727.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $761,050 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

