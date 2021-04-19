DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires Shares of 7,000 Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,457,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,996,000 after acquiring an additional 295,743 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $6,794,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 20,200.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 163,627 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $4,901,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $3,738,000. 13.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRSR. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Corsair Gaming from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corsair Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.90.

NASDAQ CRSR opened at $32.60 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.91. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $51.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $556.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Thi L. La sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,893,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew J. Paul sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $8,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,057,807 shares in the company, valued at $107,023,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.