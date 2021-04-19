DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Invests $420,000 in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DCI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Donaldson by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,753,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $600,880,000 after purchasing an additional 273,785 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Donaldson by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,741,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,330,000 after purchasing an additional 14,632 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Donaldson by 115.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,399,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,211,000 after purchasing an additional 750,072 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,236,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Donaldson by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,173,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,583,000 after purchasing an additional 41,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Donaldson from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Donaldson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $60.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.73. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.84 and a 52 week high of $62.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $679.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.97 million. Research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 42.00%.

In related news, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 2,102 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $129,462.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,299 shares in the company, valued at $11,104,615.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,400 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $264,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,079.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

