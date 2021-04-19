Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Aurubis (ETR:NDA) a €67.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Aurubis (ETR:NDA) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NDA. Independent Research set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on Aurubis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Warburg Research set a €71.30 ($83.88) price target on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on Aurubis and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €68.76 ($80.89).

Shares of ETR:NDA opened at €73.16 ($86.07) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €70.36 and a 200 day moving average price of €65.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.01. Aurubis has a twelve month low of €42.43 ($49.92) and a twelve month high of €74.64 ($87.81).

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

