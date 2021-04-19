Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Aurubis (ETR:NDA) a €67.00 Price Target

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2021

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Aurubis (ETR:NDA) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NDA. Independent Research set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on Aurubis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Warburg Research set a €71.30 ($83.88) price target on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on Aurubis and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €68.76 ($80.89).

Shares of ETR:NDA opened at €73.16 ($86.07) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €70.36 and a 200 day moving average price of €65.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.01. Aurubis has a twelve month low of €42.43 ($49.92) and a twelve month high of €74.64 ($87.81).

Aurubis Company Profile

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Analyst Recommendations for Aurubis (ETR:NDA)

Receive News & Ratings for Aurubis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurubis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit