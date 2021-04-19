Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Price Target to $60.00

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential downside of 11.03% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kilroy Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.58.

Shares of KRC stock opened at $67.44 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Kilroy Realty has a 1 year low of $45.28 and a 1 year high of $70.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.37, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.30). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 3.56%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Kilroy Realty news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 23,595 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $1,607,763.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,682.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Tyler H. Rose sold 10,000 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $683,100.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 153,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,482,511.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 124,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,486,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 11.0% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 9,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the third quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 8,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

