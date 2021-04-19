Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target to $190.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its target price upped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Vertical Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PPG Industries from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.28.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries stock opened at $167.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. PPG Industries has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $172.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its stake in PPG Industries by 2.0% during the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 3,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 5,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,359 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in PPG Industries by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in PPG Industries by 27.9% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.