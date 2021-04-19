Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Short Interest Down 31.7% in March

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decline of 31.7% from the March 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 206,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of DBOEY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.71. 55,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,778. Deutsche Börse has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $19.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.60 and its 200-day moving average is $16.50. The company has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 18.86%. As a group, research analysts predict that Deutsche Börse will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Deutsche Börse’s previous annual dividend of $0.20. Deutsche Börse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.41%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Börse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

